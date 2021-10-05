Catholic World News

2 Italian laywomen beatified

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Mariantonia Samà (1875-1953) and Blessed Gaetana Tolomeo (1936-1997) both suffered from paralysis.



“Sustained by divine grace, they embraced the cross of their infirmity, transforming their pain into praise for the Lord,” Pope Francis said. “Their bed became a spiritual reference point and a place of prayer and Christian growth for many people who found comfort and hope there.”

