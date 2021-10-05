Catholic World News

Pope Francis thanks Christian disability group for witnessing to ‘the heart of the Gospel’

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Founded by Jean Vanier and Marie Hélène Mathieu in 1971, Faith and Light attained Vatican recognition as a lay association and has 1,420 communities in 86 countries.



“A Faith and Light community is a group of 15 to 40 persons (children, teenagers or adults with an intellectual disability, their family, friends) who meet together at least once per month for a gathering of friendship, sharing, prayer and celebration,” the association explains.

