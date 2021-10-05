Catholic World News

New papal appeal for peace in Myanmar

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In Myanmar (map), a February military coup has led to protests.



“I wish once again to implore from God the gift of peace for the beloved land of Myanmar: may the hands of those who live there no longer wipe away tears of pain and death, but instead join together to overcome difficulties and work together to bring peace,” Pope Francis said on October 3.

