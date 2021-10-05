Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Cardinal dos Santos, ‘indefatigable servant of the Gospel’

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a telegram of condolence following the death of Cardinal Alexandre José Maria dos Santos at 97. The Franciscan prelate, who was Mozambique’s first indigenous priest and bishop, was instrumental in bringing about an end to the Mozambican Civil War.

