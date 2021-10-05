Catholic World News

Canadian bishops conclude meeting, elect new president

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of a meeting during which they apologized for abuse at residential schools and pledged $30 million for healing and reconciliation initiatives, Canada’s bishops elected a new president for their episcopal conference.



Bishop Raymond Poisson concurrently governs two Quebec dioceses, Saint-Jérôme and Mont-Laurier.

