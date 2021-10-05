Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops urge nation to return to policy of ‘open arms’

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “As a Church, we exhort the Mexican government to abandon the militarized migratory policy and recover our tradition of a country with open arms, welcoming, protecting, promoting and integrating migrants,” the bishops’ migrant ministry said in a statement.

