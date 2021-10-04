Catholic World News

First female chancellor for pontifical Urbaniana University

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Scalabrinian missionary, Sister Etra Modica, has been named grand chancellor of the pontifical Urbaniana University, becoming the first woman ever to hold that post. Cardinal Luis Tagle, the prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization, made the appointment to the Urbaniana, an institution founded in 1627 to train missionaries.

