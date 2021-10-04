Catholic World News

Three members of Swiss Guard resign over vaccine mandate

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three members of the Swiss Guard have left the Vatican unit, refusing to accept an order to receive the Covid vaccine. Another three members have been suspended without pay until they complete the vaccination process.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

