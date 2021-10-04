Catholic World News

Become like children before God, Pope tells pilgrims

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Today let us ask the Virgin Mary for a huge grace, that of littleness: to be children who trust the Father, certain that He will not fail to take care of us,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his October 3 Sunday Angelus address (video), in which he reflected on Mark 10:2-16, the Gospel of the day.

