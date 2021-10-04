Catholic World News

‘Jesus asks us all, and you as well, to be missionary disciples,’ Pope says

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s enough to be available to answer His call and to live united to the Lord in the most common daily things—work, meeting other people, our daily duties, the chance events of each day—allowing ourselves to be guided always by the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis said in a video for his October prayer intention.



He added, “If Christ moves you, if you do things because Christ is guiding you, others will notice it easily. And your testimony of life will inspire admiration, and admiration inspires others to ask themselves, ‘How is it possible for this person to be this way?,’ ‘What is the source of the love with which this person treats everyone —the kindness and good humor?’”

