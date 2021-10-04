Catholic World News

Papal tribute to St. Thérèse of Lisieux

October 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: On October 1, the memorial of Saint Thérèse, Pope Francis tweeted that the saint “is one of the saints who speaks to us the most about God’s grace and how God takes care of us, takes us by the hand and lets us easily climb the mountain of life—if only we abandon ourselves completely to Him.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!