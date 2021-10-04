Catholic World News

Catholic, other religious leaders in UK call for ‘transformational’ climate action

October 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: More than 50 religious leaders have signed a multi-faith declaration for COP26, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

