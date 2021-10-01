Catholic World News

Indian police probe Christian wedding over conversion claims

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (map), where the wedding took place, is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian.



“There has been a rise in attacks on Christians since the state amended a more than three-decades-old anti-conversion law in January.,” said Father Maria Stephen, spokesman for Madhya Pradesh’s bishops. “The new anti-conversion law has given unbridled power to destructive elements so that now they can accuse anyone of religious conversion without even providing one iota of proof.”

