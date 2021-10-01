Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic Patriarch exempts families from school tuition fees

October 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Citing Lebanon’s economic collapse, the head of the Beirut-based Syriac Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, is exempting Syriac Catholic families from tuition fees at Catholic schools operated by the patriarchate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!