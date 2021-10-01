Catholic World News

In Russia, the ‘re-education of pastors’ becomes law

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Protestants and Jehovah’s Witnesses are the main targets” of the new law, which will permit authorities to “verify the formation of pastors for faith communities, especially those who have studied abroad,” according to the report.

