Pope Francis jokes about end of his pontificate

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a light-hearted reference to the end of his pontificate when an Italian visitor invited him to join in a diocesan anniversary celebration. Bishop Giuseppe La Placa of Ragusa asked the Pontiff if he might visit the diocese for its 75th anniversary celebration in 2025. The Pope, who is approaching his 85th birthday, said that by 2025 the Ragusa diocese might be hosting “Pope John XXIV”—indicating that he did not expect to be available for the occasion.

