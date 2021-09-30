Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu says funds transferred to Australia involved ‘classified’ activities

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Becciu has said that he personally authorized the transfer of almost $1.5 million to an Australian security firm in 2017-2018, but has declined to explain the reason for the payment.



Cardinal Becciu—whose Vatican trial on financial-misconduct charges resumes next week—told Pillar that the funds were used for “official activities by the Secretariat of State which, by nature, are classified and couldn’t possibly be commented on.” The Vatican trial may soon determine whether prosecutors are allowed to probe into the dealings of the Secretariat of State, which until recently had escaped scrutiny for its financial dealings.



Cardinal Becciu, during his tenure as sostituto or assistant Secretary of State, had successfully blocked efforts by Cardinal George Pell and the Secretariat for the Economy to audit all Vatican departments, including his own.



Some observers had questioned whether the unaccounted funds sent to Australia may have been used to encourage prosecution of Cardinal Pell on sex-abuse charges. Cardinal Becciu denies that the transfers were connected with Cardinal Pell’s situation.

