New bishop named for Brooklyn

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has transferred Bishop Robert Brennan of Columbus to the Diocese of Brooklyn, the nation’s fifth-largest diocese. Bishop Brennan succeeds Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, 77, whom the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith recently cleared of abuse charges. 700 lawsuits have recently been filed against the Brooklyn diocese under the state’s Child Victims Act.

