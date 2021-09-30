Catholic World News

‘Land mafia’: Protestant leaders struggle to hold on to church properties in Pakistan

September 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “Scammers using fake documents and titles are involved in the illegal sale, transfer and gifting of land and property,” according to the report. An Anglican cathedral “has as many as 86 property-related cases pending in courts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!