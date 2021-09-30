Catholic World News

In Bihar, a Dalit Christian boy dies from acid attack; police label it a suicide

September 30, 2021

Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The eastern Indian state of Bihar (map) is 82.7% Hindu, 16.7% Muslim, and 0.1% Christian.



Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article)

