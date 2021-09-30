Catholic World News

Pope calls for ‘immediate action’ to protect our common home

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: As the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) approaches, Pope Francis on September 29 issued two messages related to care for the environment.



The first was addressed to participants in a Council of Europe discussion on the environment and human rights; the second, to participants in Youth4Climate, a three-day meeting of young climate activists in Milan.

