Ecumenical group: Middle East Christians should not rely on alliance with West

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An ecumenical task force of Christians, meeting in Lebanon, has warned that Church leaders should be careful of allying themselves closely with the Western world. That strategy risks alienating non-Christian Arabs, the group says—and also lends credibility to the inaccurate suggestion that Christianity is a political movement.

