Spanish bishops object to government’s registry of health-care conscientious objectors

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Spain have voiced opposition to the government’s plan to compile a list of health-care workers who decline to participate in abortion. Noting that the list could be used to deny jobs to conscientious objectors, Archbishop Julian Barrio of Santiago de Compostela called it “an attack on the freedom of the person.”

