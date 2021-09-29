Catholic World News

In Sierra Leone, Caritas director laments closing of churches

September 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The African nation’s lockdown “measures were unfair because they closed churches, even when we took precautions such as social distancing, reduced capacity, increased the number of Masses, while restaurants, schools, etc., remained open,” said Father Peter Konteh, director of Caritas in the nation’s capital.



“The government failed to understand the importance of the Mass, for God speaks to us through the Word, and the Eucharist is important for the faith,” he added. “They took God out of the solution, when God is the solution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!