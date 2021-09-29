Catholic World News

Rising sea levels alarm Philippine bishops

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We have felt the continuing and extreme sea level rise in the past decades because of climate change,” said Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, president of the Philippine bishops’ conference. “Now we are being threatened with the sinking of our coastlines and floods that would displace millions of our people and destroy billions in our economy. So please, let us take care of our environment.”

