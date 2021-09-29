Catholic World News

Pope, in preface to new book, reflects on fraternity and the Kingdom of God

September 29, 2021

Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, and Father Christian Barone have published a book on brotherhood in the social teaching of Pope Francis.

“We realize that we are in need not only of a Church in the modern world and in dialogue with it, but above all a Church which is at the service of humanity, caring for creation, and proclaiming and manifesting a new universal fraternity, in which human relationships are healed of selfishness and violence, and are founded on mutual love, welcoming, and solidarity,” Pope Francis wrote in his preface to Fraternità, Signo dei Tempi: Il magistero sociale di Papa Francesco [Fraternity, Sign of the Times: The Social Magisterium of Pope Francis]. In 2022, Orbis Books will publish an English translation, entitled Siblings All, Sign of the Times: The Social Teaching of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis also reflected on the meaning of Kingdom of God, and praised the book for highlighting the links between the Second Vatican Council and his own social teaching.

Commonweal has published an adapted version of the full text of the Pope’s preface. The adapted version renders “Kingdom of God” as “Reign of God,” and “fraternal” as “sibling.”

