Mexican cardinal closes traditionalist parish

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Francisco Robles Ortega of Guadalajara has announced the closing of a parish church administered by the traditionalist Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP). The cardinal has also barred FSSP priests from celebrating Mass for the public in their own residence. He has not, to date, indicated that the FSSP will be asked to leave the archdiocese, but has indicated that he will determine which priests have permission to use the traditional liturgy.

