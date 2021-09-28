Catholic World News

Indian bishops’ conference launches campaign against terrorism, narcotics

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: V.C. Sebastian, the laity council secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, hoped that the campaign “will rouse the general conscience against the glaring threats of narcotism and terrorism getting worse across the nation and making the common man increasingly worried.” The campaign follows a Syro-Malabar bishop’s warning that some Muslims are engaged in “narcotic jihad.”

