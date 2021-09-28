Catholic World News

Vatican mission official sees ‘great vitality’ in Asian dioceses

September 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, sees “great vitality” in many dioceses of Asian nations where Christians are a small minority of the population. “In Asia,” he said, “vocations are born not only for the local Church, but also at the service of the universal Church as missionaries in other countries: it is another important sign.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!