Sri Lankan bishops call on the government to listen to teachers and end school lockdown

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops “want political leaders to get children back into schools,” AsiaNews reported. Some 242,000 teachers went on strike in July to protest the use of lockdown orders as a pretext to squelch protests.

