Catholic World News

Traditional Carmelites in Pennsylvania announce apostolic visitation

September 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: A four-day apostolic visitation of the Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph in Pennsylvania began on September 25. The 25 Discalced Carmelites there use the traditional Latin liturgical books with the approval of the bishop of Harrisburg.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!