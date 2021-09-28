Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secretary of State addresses United Nations, emphasizes Covid recovery, sustainability

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: For the 76th time since the UN’s foundation in 1945, heads of state and other world leaders addressed the United Nations General Assembly. Representing the Holy See was Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State.



The theme of Cardinal Parolin’s address (video) was “Building Resilience through Hope: To Recover from Covid19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People, and Revitalize the United Nations.”

