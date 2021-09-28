Catholic World News

Pope Francis issues message for 2021 World Youth Day

September 28, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the Pope’s message for the 2021 World Youth Day is “Stand up. I appoint you as a witness of what you have seen.” (cf. Acts 26:16).



“The verse that has inspired the theme of the 2021 World Youth Day is taken from the testimony of Paul before King Agrippa following his imprisonment,” Pope Francis explained. “Paul, formerly the enemy and persecutor of Christians, is now on trial precisely for his faith in Christ.”



“I invite all of you, young people throughout the world, to take part in this spiritual pilgrimage leading to the celebration of the 2023 World Youth Day in Lisbon,” Pope Francis said in conclusion. “The next event, however, will take place in your particular churches, in the different dioceses and eparchies of the world, where the 2021 World Youth Day will be celebrated locally, on the Solemnity of Christ the King.” (Earlier this year, the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life issued pastoral guidelines for the celebration of World Youth Day in dioceses.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!