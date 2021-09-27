Catholic World News

Swiss voters approve same-sex marriage

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Swiss voters approved legal recognition of same-sex marriage in a September 26 referendum, with 64% of those voting in favor of the measure.



A Catholic bishops of Switzerland had issued a statement in December opposing the legal recognition of same-sex unions, but some Swiss bishops had pointedly declined to fight the referendum effort. The president of the Swiss Catholic Women’s Association welcomed the vote, saying: “I am really happy that everyone has said yes to marriage for all.”

