Canadian bishops issue ‘unequivocal’ apology for abuse at residential schools

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We acknowledge the grave abuses that were committed by some members of our Catholic community; physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural, and sexual,” Canada’s bishops said in their September 24 apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples.



“We also sorrowfully acknowledge the historical and ongoing trauma and the legacy of suffering and challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples that continue to this day,” the bishops continued. “Along with those Catholic entities which were directly involved in the operation of the schools and which have already offered their own heartfelt apologies, we, the Catholic Bishops of Canada, express our profound remorse and apologize unequivocally.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

