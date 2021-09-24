Catholic World News

Catholic activist warns against limits on religious exemptions to vaccine

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The head of a Catholic political-advocacy group has rejected suggestions that the government could impose limits on religious exemptions to vaccine mandates. Brian Burch of CatholicVote.org warned that “we are faced with the prospect of government bureaucrats dictating to religious groups what they are allowed to believe.”

