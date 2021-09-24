Catholic World News

Bishops in India’s Karntaka state oppose anti-conversion law

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Karnataka have met with the state’s chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, to urge his opposition to a proposed law against forcible religious conversion. Catholic leaders warn that the measure could be used against Church schools and hospitals, on the false pretext that the religious institutions require conversion as a condition for service.

