Nun describes her service in Afghanistan

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Shahnaz Bhatti, who left Afghanistan last month with the assistance of the Vatican representative and the Italian military, described the challenges she faced during her years running a school in Afghanistan for the intellectually disabled. “The most trying thing was not being able to move about freely, because, as women, we always had to be accompanied by a man,” she recalled.

