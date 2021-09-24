Catholic World News

FBI warns of potential attacks on Portland parishes around Columbus Day

September 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Sentinel (Portland)

CWN Editor's Note: “FBI agents told Father [Pat] Neary that anarchist and Antifa groups traditionally have targeted banks and other institutions but that they’ve started to vandalize churches as well,” according to the report in the Oregon archdiocesan newspaper.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!