In US, diocesan phase of Synod of Bishops concludes April 1

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission. The synod begins at a local level in October 2021 and concludes in Rome in October 2023.



Pope Francis will formally open the synodal process on October 9.



In the US, “each diocese is being asked to submit a summary of local discussions by April 1 to the USCCB, which will then take a month to synthesize in a final written presentation for the Vatican,” according to the report.

