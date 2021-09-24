Catholic World News

Texas bishop: Gov. Abbott is ‘undermining our religious obligation to help those in need’

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville said that “our work [with migrants] has been threatened by the Texas state government.”



“If the order goes into effect, it would forbid our organization to drive a pregnant woman to a doctor’s office or take a child to a hospital for care,” he continued. “It would forbid us to drive a migrant family to a bus station or airport so they could continue their journey to waiting family members.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

