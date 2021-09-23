Catholic World News

US prelate warns of ‘trans’ seminary candidates

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ canonical-affairs committee has alerted his fellow bishops to cases in which a biological woman has been “unknowingly admitted to seminary or religious life.” In a September 22 memo, Archbishop Jerome Listecki said that in every known case of a “transgender” candidate, her true sex had been discovered before ordination. He asked bishops to be careful to ensure that candidates for the priesthood are male.

