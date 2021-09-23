Catholic World News

UK court rejects Down-syndrome advocate’s challenge to abortion law

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An English court has rejected a challenge to the country’s abortion law, brought by a woman with Down syndrome. Heidi Crowter had joined in a suit challenging the law that allows abortion up until the time of birth in cases when the unborn child may be seriously handicapped. The plaintiffs argued that the provision obviously discriminates against people with Down syndrome. But judges in London’s High Court ruled that the law properly balances concerns for the unborn child with concern for the pregnant mother. The law stipulates that abortion is allowed in case of “a substantial risk that if the child were born it would suffer...”

