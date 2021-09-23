Catholic World News

Catholic leaders urge humane treatment for Haitian migrants as numbers grow

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Some US immigration policies “all too often deny the reality of forced migration, disregard the responsibilities enshrined in domestic and international law, and undermine the vulnerability of those against whom they are applied,” Bishop Mario Dorsonville, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Migration, and Sister Donna Markham, OP, president and of Catholic Charities USA, said in a statement.



“These are not hallmarks of a ‘fair, orderly, and humane’ immigration system,” they added—a clear reference to, and criticism of, actions of the Biden administration.

