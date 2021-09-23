Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals meets with Pope to discuss next Synod of Bishops

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis instituted the advisory Council of Cardinals in 2013. Those participating in the online meeting with Pope Francis were Cardinals Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga, Reinhard Marx, Sean O’Malley, Oswald Gracias, Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Pietro Parolin, and Giuseppe Bertello, along with the Secretary of the Council, Bishop Marco Mellino.



The theme of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is “For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission.” The synod begins at a local level in October 2021 and concludes in Rome in October 2023.

