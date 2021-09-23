Catholic World News

Group fights anti-Catholic bigotry in Scotland

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian government’s television network has profiled the work of Call It Out, which “campaigns against anti-Irish racism and anti-Catholic bigotry. We are a coordinated voice for the multi-generational Irish community in Scotland – highlighting prejudice, challenging stereotypes, and interacting with the Scottish government at all levels as an effective representative of the Irish diaspora.”

