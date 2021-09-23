Catholic World News

Afghan Christian refugees meet with Pope

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Prior to his September 22 general audience, Pope Francis received 14 Afghan Christian refugees rescued last month by the Italian military, according to a front-page story in the Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano.



AsiaNews published an English-language article on one of the families at the meeting.

