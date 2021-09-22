Catholic World News

At weekly audience, Pope recaps trip to Hungary, Slovakia

September 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his weekly public audience on September 22 to an account of his visit last week to Hungary and Slovakia. He said that he was struck by the influence of ideologies: both the Communist ideology from which the countries had emerged and the consumerist ideology that undermines faith today. The mixture, he said, “leads us away from familiarity with the Lord.” He remarked that the faithful continue to pray for their countries and their societies, saying: “There is not prayer without memory.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!