Mexico’s top court rejects conscience-protection clause in health law

September 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Mexico’s supreme court has struck down a conscience-clause provision that allowed health-care workers to decline participation in treatments they found morally objectionable. The court ruled that a law enacted in 2018 did not “establish the guidelines and limits necessary for conscientious objection,” saying a proper standard would be required to protect the health of patients.

