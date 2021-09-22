Catholic World News

Indian cardinal defuses tensions following bishop’s remarks on jihad

September 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Syro-Malabar Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Palai sparked controversy when he preached that some Muslims were engaged in “narcotic jihad” and “love jihad”—that is, seeking to convert non-Muslim women through marriage.



Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, emphasized the importance of interreligious peace and harmony, and said that “all such issues should be settled through discussions with mutual respect.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!